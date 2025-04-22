Chelsea plan to swap keepers at Strasbourg

Chelsea intend to swap goalkeepers at French partners Strasbourg for next season.

L'Equipe says the Alsace club has had Djordje Petrovic on loan from Chelsea this season, where he is expected to return.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Serb has rediscovered his form in France and this has forced Chelsea management to rethink their plans.

Strasbourg and Chelsea are talking about sending a new goalkeeper on-loan to Ligue 1 in the coming season - with Filip Jorgensen raised as the most likely option.

Mike Penders, 19, could also be a possibility, though it will depend on whether Petrovic stays at Chelsea or is sold. Should he depart, Jorgensen is likely to stay as more experienced cover for Robert Sanchez, rather than Penders.