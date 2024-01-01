Carsley praises Lille midfielder Gomes after England call up

Tribal Football
Interim England head coach Lee Carsley lavished praise on young Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. 

The talented former Manchester United midfielder is in the England squad for the first time. 

Gomes is joined by the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke as young hopefuls. 

“People will be a lot more aware of Morgan maybe than Angel,” Carsley told reporters, having worked with both players as England Under-21s boss.  

“Morgan is very exciting, brilliant attitude, has an excellent work rate and is very hard to play against. 

“Angel is probably different to what we would have seen in the past (which) would have been a central midfielder that is more robust. 

“Angel is very technical, controls the game with his skill and technique. Very determined, excellent attitude. Technically and tactically excellent, I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see.” 

