Brest chief Lorenzi discussed inside Arsenal

Brest football chief Gregory Lorenzi is being discussed at Arsenal.

Gunners management are seeking a replacement for former technical director Edu, who resigned a fortnight ago.

Among several big names, Lorenzi is now being considered, says Foot Mercato.

Already courted by Rennes, Lens, Nice and even Monaco last summer, the architect of Brest finally stayed in Brittany.

While there's been some stumbles, no-one doubts the impact Lorenzi has made on Brest, working with a limited budget. The French minnows qualified for the Champions League place last season when finishing third in Ligue 1.