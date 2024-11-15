Ex-Arsenal, Monaco striker Park retires

Former Arsenal and Monaco striker Park Chu-young has announced his retirement.

With Arsenal, there were seven games and a single goal resulted. He had greater success in Monaco, where he reached over 100 games.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it is not the club where he had the most success.

Park made 314 appearances and scored 90 goals for FC Seoul, which he represented over two spells.

For the South Korean national team, it amounted to 68 games and 25 goals.