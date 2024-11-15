Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Ex-Arsenal, Monaco striker Park retires

Paul Vegas
Ex-Arsenal, Monaco striker Park retires
Ex-Arsenal, Monaco striker Park retiresProfimedia
Former Arsenal and Monaco striker Park Chu-young has announced his retirement.

With Arsenal, there were seven games and a single goal resulted. He had greater success in Monaco, where he reached over 100 games. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, it is not the club where he had the most success. 

Park made 314 appearances and scored 90 goals for FC Seoul, which he represented over two spells. 

For the South Korean national team, it amounted to 68 games and 25 goals. 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePark Chu-YoungArsenalMonacoSeoulFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Arsenal chief Venkatesham a target for Newcastle
Bayer Leverkusen's Rolfes could take Edu's role at Arsenal
West Ham will take no less than £85M for Kudus next summer as Arsenal interest grows