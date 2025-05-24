Fati: Former Barcelona wonderkid closing in on loan-to-buy exit

Ansu Fati is expected to leave Barcelona this summer, with Ligue 1 club AS Monaco close to finalising his transfer.

The former wonderkid is ready to end his difficult time at Camp Nou this summer, as the French top tier side is reportedly finalising a deal to sign the winger, per Fabrizio Romano.

He reports that the French club is working on an initial loan deal with an option to buy later, including a sell-on clause for Barcelona.

Fati, who came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, made his senior debut in 2019. He spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Brighton before returning to Blaugrana last summer to restart his career under coach Hansi Flick.

However, things didn’t go as hoped as the manager gave him just 11 appearances and only 298 minutes of play throughout the season.