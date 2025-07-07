Massimiliano Allegri confirms Mike Maignan transfer decision

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that goalkeeper Mike Maignan will remain with the club this summer following a failed bid from Chelsea.

Chelsea made an offer for the 30-year-old in the mini transfer window ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup but saw it rejected by AC Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maignan was understood to be furious that the bid was rebuffed but has since had a change of tune and will remain at the San Siro.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Allegri said: "Maignan remains the captain and is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. I am very happy he decided to stay."

The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract with the club and Chelsea could reignite their interest in January should he become available.