Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim arrived at Sporting Lisbon's headquarters to take training on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old is set for a move to Manchester United in the coming days or weeks.

Amorim oversaw Sporting’s 3-1 win over Nacional in the League Cup on Tuesday.

He may even take charge of their next game on Friday, with some Portuguese outlets stating the deal is not done.

United want their man as soon as possible, but Sporting may want Amorim to stay until the November international break.

Outlet Record has stated that Amorim may coach a few more games before departing to join United during that period of no club action.

