Francesco Farioli named Porto boss one month after Ajax exit

FC Porto announced on Sunday the signing of Francesco Farioli, formerly of Ajax, who succeeds Martin Anselmi as their head coach.

After arriving in Invicta on Thursday night, Francesco Farioli was officially announced this Sunday as FC Porto's new coach, having signed a contract that runs until 2027.

Francesco Farioli succeeds Martin Anselmi at the helm of Porto, whose departure was announced on 1 July, with his main objective being to win the league title.

Born 36 years ago in Italy, he started out coaching goalkeepers at three teams in his home country - Margine Coperta, Fortis Juventus and Lucchese - before travelling to the Middle East to work at the Aspire Academy and with the Qatari youth teams.

He returned to Italy at the end of 2017 to join Roberto De Zerbi's coaching team at Benevento and Sassuolo. In the summer of 2020, he moved to Turkey, where he made his managerial debut in charge of Karagumruk and then Alanyaspor.

In July 2023, he received an offer from Nice, and his good results in the French league led him to the Netherlands. He enjoyed a strong season at Ajax, but his side missed out on the title after throwing away a big lead over PSV in the final matches of the campaign.

He then left the Dutch giants due to differences of opinion with the club's directors.