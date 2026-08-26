Former Tottenham and Fulham star Palhinha joins Benfica

Portuguese side Benfica signed Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich on Wednesday for a fee which could rise to 19 million euros (£16.2m).

The midfielder signed a deal until 2030 with Benfica and joins for an initial 14 million euros, with five more to be paid in potential bonuses (£16.2 million total).

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"The 31-year-old Portugal international is returning to his home city of Lisbon, where he began his professional career at Sporting," said Bayern in a statement.

Benfica said the midfielder had a 50 million euro (£42.8m) release clause in his deal.

Bayern signed Palhinha from Fulham in 2024 and he won the Bundesliga with the German giants in 2025, before being loaned to Tottenham last season.

The midfielder had been linked to Premier League side Aston Villa earlier this summer, as well as Newcastle.