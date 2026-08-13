Newcastle pushing to get deal for Benfica's Amar Dedic over the line

Newcastle are reportedly pushing to get a deal to sign Benfica full back over the line before their Premier League opener against Liverpool.

It’s been another tricky summer transfer window for Newcastle, missing out on priority targets and losing star players Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes.

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According to The Athletic, Newcastle are working hard to bolster their depleted squad before the start of the season, and Dedic is one of the players they have their eye on.

It’s understood that the 23-year-old has a €50 million (£42.7m) release clause in his Benfica contract, but the expectation is that a deal will be agreed for a much lower fee.

New manager Matthias Jaissle is keen on bringing Dedic into the club having previously worked with his at RB Salzburg and FC Liefering.

Newcastle are looking to get the deal done before their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 23 with Tino Livramento still injured and now expected to be back until the end of September.

Dedic was a key player for Benfica in 2025-26 having only joined last summer, making 43 appearances, scoring one goal and providing four assists.