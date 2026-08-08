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Aston Villa chief confirms Joao Palhinha transfer talks with Bayern Munich

Aston Villa chief confirms Joao Palhinha transfer talks with Bayern Munich
Aston Villa chief confirms Joao Palhinha transfer talks with Bayern MunichNG Chun Yin / Alamy / Profimedia

Aston Villa transfer chief Damian Viadagany has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Fulham for a reported £43.2 million in the summer of 2024 but failed to nail down a regular spot in Germany.

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Palhinha was shipped out to Tottenham on loan last season where he managed to impress for the strugglers, scoring the goal that ultimately kept them in the Premier League as they beat Everton in their final game of the campaign.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the midfielder, and the club’s director of football operations Viadagany has now confirmed it.

“We are in talks, but there is currently no agreement,” he told BILD.

"If something should happen, it is always on the basis of the great respect we feel for FC Bayern. 

"We are friendly clubs; our relationship with Max Eberl (Bayern's director of sport), Christoph Freund (Bayern sporting director) and all other responsible persons is excellent.

"Therefore, I cannot and do not want to comment on any further details.”

Palhinha came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of Bayern’s pre-season friendly against Villa on Friday (August 7), with the Germans winning 2-1.

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Premier LeagueJoao PalhinhaBayern MunichAston VillaBundesligaFootball transfers