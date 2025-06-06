Conrad Harder: Danish striker ready to fill out the gap from Gyokeres

Danish Under-21 international striker, Conrad Harder, from Sporting Lisbon says that he is ready to fill out the gap from Viktor Gyökeres if the Swedish international striker who has enjoyed immense succes during this season is sold during the summer transfer window.

On the back of scoring an an incredible 54 goals in 52 games, Gyökeres in continously being linked to some of Europes's biggest clubs and should Sporting Lisbon agree to sell the Swedish superstar, the 20-year-old Harder could be the next man in line.

A enormous task – but one that Harder has been looking forward to if Gyökeres is sold this summer.

"It doesn't take up so much focus for me. I've been waiting for it and I've been waiting for regular playing time for a couple of years now, so I feel ready and I'm looking forward to it", says Harder to TV2 Sport.

"I don't think about the fact that it's Viktor that I have to replace but it will be enormous shoes that I have to fill out", says Harder ahead of the Under-21 European championships in Slovakia and Croatia.

Conrad Harder moved to Sporting Lisbon from FC Nordsjaelland last September and has scored 13 goals in 54 games so far. Harder is ambivalent when asked if he wants Gyökeres to leave the club.

"I want to play, but Viktor is a super cool guy and I feel really good with him. But now he also has to try something new. He has proven everything he has to in the Portuguese league. He has proven that he needs to be on a higher shelf, so maybe it's time for that."

Harder is one of the main profiles for the Danish Under-21 national team who is in the same group as Ukraine, the Netherlands and Finland at the prestigious youth tournament. Denmark play its first game on 12 June against Ukraine.