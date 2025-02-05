UNCOVERED: The special details of Ramos' Monterrey agreement

Monterrey have rolled out the red carpet for Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The Liga MX club are set to announce the signing of the former Real and Spain captain later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Record has laid out the major details of the agreement between the two parties.

Ramos will receive almost €4m-a-year plus bonuses. The Sevillian will receive a bonus for each game played, for each start, captaincy, goal or assist. An agreement that will also extend to the Club World Cup as he will receive a bonus for each game played in the new FIFA tournament.

Ramos will receive 2 per cent of each shirt sale with his name and number. In addition, he will keep all of his image rights and will have absolute control to negotiate his commercial agreements in Mexico.

Ramos will also receive special security measures for his entire family, as well as accommodation.

The Mexican press also highlights that Ramos will be handed the role of club ambassador at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.