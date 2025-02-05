Tribal Football
Davies commits to new Bayern Munich contract

Ansser Sadiq
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has signed a new five-year contract, ending speculation about signing for Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the club until June 2030, securing his future at the Bundesliga giants.

Per The Athletic, Davies was widely expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent before committing to Bayern.

Since arriving from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019, he has won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.

This season, he has made 25 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and three assists.

Bayern currently lead the Bundesliga by six points and will face Celtic in a two-legged Champions League play-off.

