PSV's Richard Ledezma eyes Mexico move for career boost

PSV's Richard Ledezma is set to leave the club and join Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara, several Dutch media outlets reported on Friday.

The American right-back joined PSV as an attacking midfielder in January 2019 from Real Monarchs, the reserve team of MLS side Real Salt Lake. After making his debut for PSV's first team in 2020, the one-time American international sustained a serious injury and was loaned out to New York City FC in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

Upon returning to PSV, Ledezma gradually got back into the side and started games as right-back when PSV were dealing with personnel issues. The 24-year-old's contract expires in June 2025 and will now reportedly join Chivas Guadalajara, where he will sign a four-year contract.

International career

Ledezma's international career is reportedly part of the reason behind his move to Mexico.

Ledezma, who was born in Phoenix, Arizona, debuted for the United States national team in November 2020 during a friendly game against Panama.

Javier Aguirre, manager of the Mexican national team, confirmed in February that he had approached Ledezma about playing for Mexico. Ledezma's parents are Mexican, making him eligible to play for El Tri.

In total, Ledezma has played 62 games for PSV, scoring two goals and providing as many assists. With the Eindhoven club, Ledezma won two Eredivisie titles, the KNVB Beker, and one Johan Cruyff Shield.