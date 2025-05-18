Tribal Football
Most Read
Crystal Palace stun Manchester City in FA Cup final to capture first major trophy
Marc Guehi ready to snub Chelsea return in pursuit of 'dream' Spanish move
Real Madrid eye last minute bid for Martin Zubimendi despite Arsenal agreement
Arsenal emerge as 'genuine contenders' to sign unwanted Real Madrid winger

Video: Wout Weghorst SMACKS camera after Ajax title collapse

Alex Roberts
Video: Wout Weghorst SMACKS camera after Ajax title collapse
Video: Wout Weghorst SMACKS camera after Ajax title collapseČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Ajax striker Wout Weghorst was filmed taking his frustrations out on a camera after his side's remarkable title collapse.

Ajax conceded a dramatic 99th minute equaliser against ten men FC Groningen on Wednesday, handing the advantage to PSV in the race for the Eredivisie title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutch giants had to beat FC Twente on the final day, which they did, but needed PSV to drop points if they were to win the league.

PSV ended up as comfortable 3-1 winners against Spart Rotterdam to lift their second consecutive title.

After the news came in, Ajax players went over to their home fans to commiserate, with an angry Weghourst, 32, lashing out at a camera man while getting a close up.

Mentions
EredivisieWeghorst WoutAjaxPSV