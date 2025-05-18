Video: Wout Weghorst SMACKS camera after Ajax title collapse

Ajax striker Wout Weghorst was filmed taking his frustrations out on a camera after his side's remarkable title collapse.

Ajax conceded a dramatic 99th minute equaliser against ten men FC Groningen on Wednesday, handing the advantage to PSV in the race for the Eredivisie title.

The Dutch giants had to beat FC Twente on the final day, which they did, but needed PSV to drop points if they were to win the league.

PSV ended up as comfortable 3-1 winners against Spart Rotterdam to lift their second consecutive title.

After the news came in, Ajax players went over to their home fans to commiserate, with an angry Weghourst, 32, lashing out at a camera man while getting a close up.