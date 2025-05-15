'Can’t give this away': PSV set on sealing unlikely title

PSV, the new Eredivisie league leaders, know the title is theirs to lose after overtaking Ajax in the second-to-last round of the season.

PSV overtook Ajax after the Amsterdam side failed to win an Eredivisie game for the fourth time in a row, giving away the lead against FC Groningen in the 99th minute.

Groningen's last-gasp goal came over ten minutes after the final whistle had blown in Eindhoven, but was seen and heard by the thousands who stuck around in the Philips Stadion.

"You experience it like the people, because the stadium was still half-full," PSV manager Peter Bosz told ESPN after Wednesday's 4-1 win over Heracles Almelo. "This is beautiful, sincere and pure. Insane. I have never experienced this before."

PSV win back-to-back Eredivisie titles for the fourth time this century with a win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday. Bosz, who celebrated winning his first major prize as manager last season, said his team need to keep their heads in the game right now.

"We must keep our heads down because we don't have anything yet," said Bosz. "The biggest difference is that now you have it in your own hands. What we had in hand before this was that we had to win from Heracles Almelo. We did that in a good way. I really thought we played great. Eager in every possible way."

'We can't give this away'

Ajax's lead grew to nine points after their win against PSV in late March, but with four winless games in a row, PSV have retaken control of the league in recent weeks.

Midfielder Joey Veerman couldn't believe PSV returned to the top of the table. "It is an incredibly exciting title race. If we give it away now, we don't deserve it," said Veerman, who called FC Groningen's last-gasp equaliser "bizarre."

"We are in form and are in good shape together. I think we have a lot of energy for the last game against Sparta. We have to go full throttle," concluded the Dutch international.

Captain Luuk de Jong shared these feelings. "We are definitely not there yet, but we will do everything we can to get the championship on Sunday," the former FC Barcelona striker told ESPN.

"When suddenly you are now one point ahead again, we didn't dare to dream that. We will do everything we can on Sunday to become champions. It's unbelievable."

