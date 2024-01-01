Panathinaikos in Man Utd talks for Pellistri

Manchester United outcast Facundo Pellistri could be set for a move away from the club.

The Uruguayan winger is not in favor with manager Erik ten Hag, despite being a starter for his national team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, there is interest from Greece in his signature.

Chorianopoulos wrote on X: “Panathinaikos are in talks with Manchester United to sign Facundo Pellistri.

“Greece is not player’s priority but it’s an open case.”

United are likely to be eager to sell or loan out Pellistri, as he is not in line for regular game time this season.