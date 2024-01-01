Palace loanee Goodman continues to impress at AFC Wimbledon

Crystal Palace youngster Owen Goodman kept his fifth clean sheet of the season on Saturday afternoon as AFC Wimbledon beat Carlisle United 4-0.

The 20-year-old was called upon by manager Johnnie Jackson who has shown a lot of faith in the youngster this season as Wimbledon dominated the game throughout with Goodman only having to make a single save.

Despite the lack of action this makes it five clean sheets out of the Dons’ eight league matches so far this season with Goodman having been beaten just five times in the league.

AFC Wimbledon have lost just one of their last five matches thanks to the Palace youngster with the club sitting only five points off the League Two leaders Port Vale who have played 3 more games.

Last season Goodman was a pivotal player for Colchester United in the same league, making 40 appearances for the club as they narrowly avoided relegation by just 3 points.