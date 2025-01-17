Man Utd starlet Hugill joins Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season

Manchester United striker Joe Hugill has joined Carlisle United on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at Wigan Athletic where he bagged 5 goals and 1 assist in just 18 appearances.

He becomes the Blues ninth signing of the January transfer window and Head coach Mike Williamson spoke to the club website about the decision to bring him in this season.

"We are delighted to have been able to bring Joe in. He’s somebody who we have been pursuing for a while.

"He gives us pace and power, and he’ll bring another dimension to our play. He’s got goals in him, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to come to us."

Hugill will link up with Academy alumni Callum Whelan, who has recently signed from Gateshead as he tries to help the club out from the bottom of League Two and into safety.