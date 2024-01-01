Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike

Man Utd starlet Aljofree loving life on loan at Accrington Stanley

Man Utd starlet Aljofree is loving life on loan at Accrington Stanley
Man Utd starlet Aljofree is loving life on loan at Accrington StanleyAction Plus
Manchester United youngster Sonny Aljofree is slowly impressing during a loan spell. 

Aljofree is on loan at Accrington Stanley in League Two, where the 19-year-old has recently gotten first team game time. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

He initially moved as part of United’s innovative loan scheme last season, where he played for Accrington but trained with United. This season, he is fully on loan at Accrington. 

Having signed a new deal at United in the summer, Aljofree is enjoying life as a loanee. 

“I’ve really enjoyed it so far,” Aljofree told United club media. 

“The staff and players are top. I’ve had to be quite patient and wait for my opportunity to get into the team. So it felt even better on the weekend making my league debut and also getting the three (points) at the home stadium, and having my family there. 

“Hopefully I can kick on and play as many games as I can now so I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.” 

Mentions
League TwoAljofree SonnyManchester UnitedAccringtonPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd raiding Salford for new U16 coach
Man Utd academy chief Cox details loan departures
CARABAO CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Man City go to Spurs; Preston host Arsenal