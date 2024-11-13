Man Utd and Doncaster enjoy youth player-exchange

Manchester United are linking up with a lower league club as part of their latest academy push.

The Red devils and League Two Doncaster Rovers are now interconnected.And United’s academy have been sending players to Doncaster, per The Mail, as early as this season.

Two players came in from Doncaster to sample life at Man United, including Sam Straughan-Brown and Kasper Williams.

Meanwhile, United will also be sending players for first team time, including Malachi Sharpe and Finley McAllister.

Rovers boss Grant McCann spoke about the pair to Doncaster Free Press, stating: “They were both excellent in that game.

“It was nice to see. Travis (Binnion, under-21s lead coach) has been brilliant with us and the fact we've managed to get Kasper and Sam in there is great, to show them what a Premier League club looks like.

“But also their boys see how we work and train and deliver sessions. It's been a worthwhile week and having that link with one of the biggest clubs in the world is huge.”