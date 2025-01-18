Man City place Sunderland keeper Young on shopping list

Manchester City are watching Salford City goalkeeper Matt Young.

Young is on-loan at Salford from Sunderland this season.

The Manchester Evening News says Young's form has impressed watching City scouts.

A move from City this summer for the 18 year-old has been mooted.

Young recently penned a new deal with Sunderland to 2028 and said: "I have been with the club for over a decade. I have supported Sunderland AFC my whole life. The place means the world to me, as a player and as a supporter."