DONE DEAL: Palace youngster Mathurin joins Hartlepool on season long loan

Crystal Palace Under-21s star Roshaun Mathurin has now joined Hartlepool on loan until January 2025 as he looks to continue his development.

Mathurin finished his first season with 38 appearances in all competitions for the U21s, along with 11 goals and 14 assists which has clearly caught the eye of the League Two side.

The tricky winger has played in the youth systems at Chelsea and Spurs, making a name for himself as a rapid, goalscoring threat.

The 20-year-old spoke about the move and how he cannot wait to get going at his new club.

“I’m really pleased to join the Club and I’m buzzing to get going here. It’s a new experience for myself but one I’m really looking forward to. I’m eager to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans – I can’t wait to excite them on a matchday.”

Pools manager Darren Sarll also spoke on how excited he is to work with such a great talent.

“Firstly, with the manner in which Crystal Palace operate within their development programme, you can see why they are a leading organisation in homegrown player development. We thank them for assisting us in bringing Roshaun to Hartlepool United.

“He brings us great athleticism in wide positions that we’ve been short of since the injury to Luke Charman. His ability to dribble and create chances will be evident from the outset. He will of course need a period of acclimatisation to be optimal within our team organisation, but I’m looking forward to seeing him play. I hope we can give him a warm reception and welcome him to our Football Club – hopefully he has the best of experiences with us.”