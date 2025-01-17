DONE DEAL: Carlisle sign Newcastle defender McArthur

Newcastle United defender Charlie McArthur has moved to Carlisle United this week.

The 19-year-old is the eighth player to sign for the Cumbrians in the winter market.

They are seven points away from safety in League Two, sitting rock bottom and in need of a miracle.

Mike Williamson's men will be taking on Bradford City on Saturday in League Two.

McArthur, who has not cracked the Magpies first team, will be hoping for regular game time out of this loan.