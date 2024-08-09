Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Fulham's Sanderson joins Bradford on season long loan

Fulham striker Olly Sanderson is heading to the lower leagues on loan this week.

The 20-year-old has signed for Bradford City on a season long deal that will see him earn regular game time.

Sanderson was at Oxford City in the National League and Sutton United in League Two last term.

The forward did impress last season, scoring 13 goals in 43 games across his two loan spells.

"Olly is highly rated at Fulham, and will bring energy, enthusiasm and quality in front of goal," Alexander told the Bradford website.

