DONE DEAL: Fleetwood snap up Leicester defender Cover

Fleetwood Town have snapped up Leicester City defender Brandon Cover.

Cover moves to the League Two club on-loan from the Foxes to the end of the season.

The 21 year-old has made his senior debut for Leicester and had a previous loan spell with Port Vale.

He is also a senior Jamaica international.

Cover is in line to make his Fleetwood debut today against Morecambe.