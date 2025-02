Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe has joined Chesterfield.

Olakigbe joins Chesterfield on-loan to the end of the season.

He told 1866 Sport: “I’m very happy and ready to get going. I’m direct, tricky, exciting and quick.

“I’m looking to take it a game at a time and I hope we can get promoted.”

Olakigbe is an England U20 international.