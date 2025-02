Aston Villa striker Kobei Moore has joined Fleetwood Town on-loan for the remainder of the season.

This marks Moore's first senior move away from Villa.

The 20 year-old has come right through Villa's youth system and has been a regular with the U21s for the past two seasons.

At Fleetwood, he is set to make his debut today against Morecambe,

Moore will be wearing the No27 shirt at Fleetwood.