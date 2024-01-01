Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake
Solskjaer puts hand up for Man Utd return

DONE DEAL: Ex-Arsenal defender Jenkinson joins Newcastle Jets

DONE DEAL: Ex-Arsenal defender Jenkinson joins Newcastle Jets
DONE DEAL: Ex-Arsenal defender Jenkinson joins Newcastle JetsAction Plus
Bromley have snapped up former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

Jenkinson is back in England after a stint in Australia with Newcastle Jets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I'm really happy it's all sorted out now," Jenkinson told the League Two club's website.

"It's a great group of lads and it's nice to step into their environment to be honest, something I want to do is help the club from this point onwards so they can progress.

"I'll give my all to the club and the gaffer - it was a fantastic achievement for the lads to get promoted last year but the club wants to push on again now and that was a nice selling point for me."

Mentions
League TwoPremier LeagueJenkinson CarlArsenalNewcastle JetsBromleyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Man Utd, Arsenal scouts posted last night to watch Hammarby prospect Toure
Juventus star Locatelli: Arsenal regrets?