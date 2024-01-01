DONE DEAL: Ex-Arsenal defender Jenkinson joins Newcastle Jets

Bromley have snapped up former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

Jenkinson is back in England after a stint in Australia with Newcastle Jets.

"I'm really happy it's all sorted out now," Jenkinson told the League Two club's website.

"It's a great group of lads and it's nice to step into their environment to be honest, something I want to do is help the club from this point onwards so they can progress.

"I'll give my all to the club and the gaffer - it was a fantastic achievement for the lads to get promoted last year but the club wants to push on again now and that was a nice selling point for me."