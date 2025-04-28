Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea plan next development step for Sharman-Lowe
Chelsea management are delighted with the progress of young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

An England U21 international, Sharman-Lowe has spent this season with League Two Doncaster Rovers, which have just clinched promotion.

The Sun says Chelsea want to see the youngster tested at a higher level and plans to loan him to a Championship club next season.

Sharman-Lowe moved to Chelsea five years ago from Burton Albion.

He passed the 50-game barrier for the season on weekend with Rovers, where he has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.

