Chelsea plan next development step for Sharman-Lowe
Chelsea management are delighted with the progress of young goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
An England U21 international, Sharman-Lowe has spent this season with League Two Doncaster Rovers, which have just clinched promotion.
The Sun says Chelsea want to see the youngster tested at a higher level and plans to loan him to a Championship club next season.
Sharman-Lowe moved to Chelsea five years ago from Burton Albion.
He passed the 50-game barrier for the season on weekend with Rovers, where he has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets.