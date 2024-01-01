Brighton's McGill joins League Two side on season long loan

MK Dons have signed a new goalkeeper in Tom McGill from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Canadian comes in on a season long loan deal, as he looks to get regular first team football.

McGill, who has not yet been capped but was in the Canada squad for the Copa America, is highly rated at the Albion.

He told the club website: "I got told you can play with freedom, within the realms of what we're trying to do here, and that's all any player wants to hear really."

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson was also happy to bring in his 10th new player of the window.

He stated that McGill was a “bright” player who had the “intelligence to excel” in League Two.