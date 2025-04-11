Brentford coach Andrews in talks for MK Dons manager's job

Brentford set-piece coach Keith Andrews is in talks with MK Dons about the manager's post.

The London Evening Standard says a meeting has already been held between the two parties.

MK Dons first team coach Ben Gladwin is currently acting as caretaker manager of the League Two club.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andrews spent two years with MK Dons and has also been a first team coach with the club.

Andrews only took his job at Brentford in July 2004.