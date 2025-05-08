Beckham and Neville complete Salford takeover as Butt, Giggs and Scholes step down

David Beckham and Gary Neville have completed a takeover of Salford City as former Manchester United teammates all step down in a new era for the club.

United's famous Class of 92 bought stakes in the club in 2014, whilst Beckham joined the project in 2019. Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes all previously held stakes in the Football League club but now, according to The Athletic they have stepped back from their positions.

Since majority shareholder, Peter Lim left his position in 2024, Neville and Beckham have been on the hunt for a new investment partner. Now, according to reports they have joined up with Declan Kelly, founder of U.S.-based advisory firm Consello, and Lord Mervyn Davies, chairman of the Lawn Tennis Association.

According to The Athletic, they have invested between £11M and £15M to bolster Salford's infrastructure and sporting ambitions which will further improve the club. Neville and Beckham are also on the lookout for a new chief executive for the League Two side who stagnated in the league for six seasons.

Salford are keen to reach the Championship under their new ownership group and with such large investement this may be possible. Beckham spoke to The Athletic about the decision and how he is involved every step of the way.

“I will be over every big decision that’s made and every little decision that’s made. That’s what my commitment is to Gary. It’s what my commitment is to the club.”

Neville also commented on how he wants the club to be more content focused much like Wrexham who have made leaps and bounds with a documentary and a cult-like following.

“I feel very strongly that owners are just guardians of football clubs for fans and the idea is that fans should have access behind the scenes to what people are doing in the club. It’s almost like a public company and it should be treated as such because of its importance to the community.

“We’ve never been shy in coming forward in respect of content for the club and that will be the same moving forward. But there are different innovative ways that can be done that isn’t just a straight documentary."