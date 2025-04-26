Giggs reveals Sir Alex’s Ronaldo warning at Man United

Ryan Giggs hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best he played alongside at Manchester United, despite the Portuguese star's early struggles in England.

The Red Devils legend revealed that the Portugal international initially struggled with the physicality and intensity of English football.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled a training ground moment when Sir Alex Ferguson reprimanded him for being too tough on Ronaldo.

Giggs said on Rio Meets: "He’s the best. I remember sprinting across in one game in the winter and I’ve took Cristiano out and the manager has gone mad. I’ve gone, ‘it’s a tackle gaffer,’ and he’s gone, ‘I know yeah but just take care. He’s a special player’.

"The first year was hard for him, but the more I think – and you’d seen it – more in training, where if he took too many touches he’s getting kicked. The gaffer wasn’t giving fouls."