'I just worry' - Man United legend reveals concerns over Matheus Cunha transfer

Man United legend Paul Scholes remains unconvinced by Matheus Cunha after his former club were linked with a summer move for the Brazilian.

United have been heavily linked with a summer move for the 25-year-old who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in his 32 games so far this season.

Cunha has a reported release clause of £62.5 million but Ruben Amorim’s side will face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Paul Scholes isn’t too sure, however, and has warned his former club against signing the Brazilian despite their need for new forwards.

Paul Scholes unsure if Matheus Cunha could cut it at Man United

Scholes wrote in his TNT Sports column: "He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants. He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season.

“I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go.

"The quality of play right now is so poor. And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player?

“There’s no doubt that he has quality and of course, it would be nice to sign him, but I worry about where he fits in. You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere."