Wrexham planning bid for Leeds striker Bamford

Lower league club Wrexham are said to be considering a January swoop for Patrick Bamford.

The ex-England international could well be in line for a move to the Welsh side to get regular game time.

Bamford is seen as someone who could score for fun at the League One level.

He is out of favor at Leeds, having played only eight games and scored one goal this term in the Championship.

If owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can find the money, Wrexham could well make the move.

The Sun states that Bamford’s wages will be the primary issue, as he earns a lot more than Wrexham’s current first team stars.

