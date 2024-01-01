Whitworth completes Exeter loan move

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth has now joined Exeter City on loan until the end of the season.

Joe Whitworth has earned his loan to Exeter City after being crowned Under-21s Player of the Season in 2023/24, making 33 appearances in total, keeping seven clean sheets and saving two penalties in what was a great season for the youngster.

Advertisement Advertisement

This move come after the keeper was being denied the opportunity to do so in the last window due to the Eagles’ lack of goalkeeping options.

The 20-year-old now heads to St James Park where he will be a part of Gary Caldwell’s side who finished 13th last season in League One.

Caldwell has clearly been watching the young keeper and will be looking to implement Whitworth as a strong keeper to help the side improve on its –15 goal difference from last season.