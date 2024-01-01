The top 5 U21 Southampton players to watch this season

Southampton will be looking to survive relegation this season and these five young stars could help them achieve that.

JUAN LARIOS

Advertisement Advertisement

Larios has been out with an injury for some time but has impressed manager Russell Martin with his work effort as he looks to return to full fitness.

The 20-year-old played for the academy side in two 90-minute appearances as he aims to earn his place back in the starting eleven.

Many have doubted the signing of Larios due to his injury woe and lack of time on the pitch, but after impressing for the Spain u19 side and Manchester City academy before he signed, he is sure to bring much needed quality to this Southampton side.

RONNIE EDWARDS

Edwards signed from Peterborough United last month, playing 45 times in League One last season, helping Posh win the EFL Trophy and reach the play offs.

The defender has captained the England Under-20s and has become a prominent figure at just 21 years old which makes his Southampton move even more special, especially after reports stated that West Ham and Crystal Palace wanted him this summer too.

Edwards missed just one game last season and should become a key player in Southampton’s relegation fight this year in what will be a tough season for the club.

SAMUEL EDOZIE

Edozie has made an impact already this season in the Saints' opening games against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, completing 64 minutes between the two matches.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder made 36 appearances for the club last season and scored 6 goals as well as bagging 3 assists as he helped them to promotion.

Despite his young age, Edozie continues to impress for Southampton as he develops into a bold first team player.

LESLEY UGOCHUKWU

A graduate of the highly-respected Rennes Academy, Ugochukwu has joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal as he looks to earn minutes on the pitch.

The highly rated French midfielder made 15 appearances for the Blues last season and is an impressive athlete and expert at winning the ball back for his team.

The 20 year old is regarded as a fantastic defensive midfielder who could provide the necessary cover in the middle for Southampton this season.

MATEUS FERNANDES

At just 20 years old, Mateus Fernandes becomes the latest Sporting Lisbon graduate to earn a move to the Premier League as he joined the Saints just last week.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Portuguese side Estoril and earnt minutes for Southampton against Forest last weekend.

He made 18 appearances in his debut season at the level, which was more than enough to catch the eyes of the senior side.

The youngster's aggressive midfield play and confidence on the ball at such a young age caught the eye of Martin who believes he is an exciting prospect for club and country

“For all players it’s a dream to come to England.” Fernandes said when he joined the Saints, now his dream has come true as he looks to help raise the standard at Saints this season.