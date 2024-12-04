Villa boss Emery pleased with defence for victory over Brentford

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was pleased with their 3-1 win against Brentford on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers opened the scoring with a superb curling effort before Ollie Watkins from the spot and Matty Cash struck for the hosts before halftime. Mikkel Damsgaard scored after the break for Brentford, but Villa maintained control to earn the thre points.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery later said, “Scoring like (Morgan Rogers) did was fantastic, because this is the way to get confidence again.

“We did very well over 90 minutes, particularly in the first 30 minutes when we scored three goals. But it was not a moment to relax for us, because we drew 3-3 against them last season.

“Today the defence did a fantastic job. Tyrone Mings cleared some very good balls in the box. It was his first game in the Premier League in a long time, so it was very important.

“The team has to try and get a very good feeling again here at home, a fortress.”