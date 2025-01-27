Southampton striker Ballard secures move to Cambridge United until the end of the season

Southampton striker Dom Ballard has secured a loan move to Cambridge United for the rest of the season, per Daily Echo.

The 19-year-old returns to the place where he scored his debut goal in the Carabao Cup in August 2023.

Ballard spent the first half of the season on loan at Blackpool but was recalled by Saints ahead of the January window.

He scored four goals in two Premier League 2 appearances for the under-21s and will now be tested again at League One level.

This is Ballard's third loan spell in League One, where he has previously scored four goals in 28 appearances.

The England youth international is eager to settle into his new team and make an impact.