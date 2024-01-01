Sagoe Jr appreciated senior Arsenal chance in US

Arsenal wing-back Charles Sagoe Jr was happy being part of the senior squad's tour of the US.

Sagoe Jr returned early to join the U21 team for their friendly against Lincoln City.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told arsenal.com: “When you’re with those great quality players like Martin Odegaard, it’s always good learning to take on what they’re doing day in day out and apply it to your game, especially playing top opposition like Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Watching players you see on the TV all the time in person and what they’re doing to be at the top of their game, I’ve taken loads of learnings from that trip into my game.

“It’s an important season for all of us. We’re really trying to implement the style of football that Mehmet (Ali) wants to bring to us. We’re a good bunch of lads and it will be interesting against Stoke. Hopefully we can be ready to perform on August 16 in PL2.”

On Saturday's 2-1 defeat, Sagoe Jr added: “It was a difficult opposition, a League One side, and we struggled a little bit with set-pieces, but we defended with blocks.

“We needed to be more clinical in the final third to get the chemistry better in the group, but this is what pre-season’s about. You play various opposition, so it’s definitely a learning moment for us and we’ll take that into the next game.

“Brian (Okonkwo) had a very good game, pulled off some magnificent saves, and Salah-Eddine (Oulad M’Hand) had a clever little chip. Good moments in the game, but we need more of them to come out with the win.”