New Arsenal signing pictured as pre-season training begins

As the summer break ends the Arsenal youngsters return including some new faces.

Arsenal’s first summer signing Lucas Nygaard was pictured in pre-season training on Monday, as the u21s returned from their summer break. 

Other returning loanees including Charlie Patino, Mika Biereth, Salah-Eddine and Charles Sagoe Jr and Khayon Edwards were also amongst the players who featured in the session.  

Nygaard, the Denmark u18 international has officially joining Arsenal’s u21 team and he’s currently likely to get a first-team opportunity in pre-season. 

This is due to the fact that David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale are both still away for Euro 2024 and are likely to return weeks after the first friendly commences. 

Charlie Patino was also pictured after it was announced he is set to leave on permanent deal after club grant starlet’s wish in search of first team football. 

