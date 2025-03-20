Northern Ireland coach O'Neill welcomes Tottenham attacker Donley commitment

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is delighted with the availability of Tottenham attacker Jamie Donley.

Donley has been cleared to play for Northern Ireland after gaining a FIFA release from England.

He has impressed during his loan stint with League One Leyton Orient this season.

"We're delighted to get Jamie. He was part of the England under-age set-up, although he was born here in Antrim in Northern Ireland and his dad is from Antrim," O'Neill told BBC Northern Ireland's Newsline programme.

"We had conversations over the last three or four months. They were very positive and he's a player that I believe has a great international future.

"He's very much in the mould of Isaac Price, Shea Charles, Trai Hume, Callum Marshall, players of that age who have already made their mark on the senior international stage. We're excited to have him."