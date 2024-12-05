Northampton set to search for new manager after Brady departs the club

Northampton set to search for new manager after Brady departed the club

League One Northampton Town are set to begin the search for a new manager.

The lower division club have seen Jon Brady resign from his position as head coach.

The 49-year-old has departed after being at the helm for three and a half years.

"We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first-team manager," chairman Kelvin Thomas said.

"I personally appreciated Jon's kind words earlier this week when he acknowledged how well-supported he had been by the club.

"However we also all fully understand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision.

"We will now work with Jon and the LMA (League Managers' Association) on his exit agreement."

