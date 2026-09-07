Northampton hope Alexandre Pato can bring Brazilian "flair" with him after takeover talks

Alexandre Pato is reportedly set to takeover Northampton as talks continue to progress.

This week it was revealed that a consortium which includes Pato has had its proposed shareholding acquisition of Northampton approved by the Independent Football Regulator and English Football League.

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Sports Alpha Capital are free to proceed with their takeover several members of the group attending the 1-0 win over Newport County over the past week.

The club stressed that the remaining documentation must now be completed before the investment is completed but it looks like Pato will be a serious investor in the League Two side as English football attracts more foreign investment.

Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas released a lengthy statement this week and part of the message stated that he hoped Pato could help the side show a little more flair.

"This has been a detailed and rigorous process," Thomas said. "With significant Brazilian representation within the group we also hope they might bring a little Brazilian excitement and flair with them."

Pato is causing a buzz at Northampton

Manager Chris Hogg also spoke with Pato, revealing the pair had a good chat about the investment opportunity which could see the club fly up to League One and beyond.

“It was great to meet them all before the game and it’s nice to see it all come to fruition in terms of them personally being here and being able to chat with them.

“We had a good chat with the guys before the game and I spoke a little bit about football with Pato. He obviously had a terrific career and it’s great for the club to have him on board and let’s see what happens. It was a really good conversation and they’re good people so it’s exciting times.

“I could definitely feel that buzz and it’s a really exciting time for the club, but my job is on the football pitch. The board and the chairman will sort all the other stuff out to make sure it’s a smooth transition but our focus is on building a good product on the pitch for the fans to enjoy.”