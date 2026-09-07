Arsenal lineup v Napoli: Confirmed team news as Arteta seeks to maintain 100% win record

Arsenal kick off their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign away from home at the Diego Armando Maradona as they take on Napoli on Wednesday September 9th.

The Premier League champions were last year’s runners up as they fell to French giants Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the final last year, with Gabriel blazing his shot far over the bar to seal their fate.

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It is a blank slate for both sides who are aiming to kick off their European campaign with what will be a hard fought 3 points.

The good news for Arsenal is that whilst they have won their last 3 games against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Coventry, Napoli have lost against Como and Inter Milan in their last 3 games as they stumble under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Arsenal are Quarter-finalists in 2023-24, Semi-finalists in 2024-25, and were finalists in 2025-26 which could suggest they will go all the way this season as manager Mikel Arteta hopes for a strong start in Italy.

Arsenal team news v Napoli

The Gunners are still suffering from a number of defensive set backs including Jurrien Timber (groin), William Saliba (back) and Cristhian Mosquera (muscle) all being ruled out as Arteta shuffles his pack.

Napoli meanwhile are without Scott McTominay (heart operation), Alessandro Buongiorno (knee) and Luca Marianucci (knee) and young striker Giovane (hernia).

Arsenal predicted XI v Napoli

Napoli predicted starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Rrahmani, Spinazzola; De Bruyne, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Hojlund, Santos

Arsenal predicted starting lineup: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Arsenal v Napoli kick off time

The clash will kick off on the 9th September at 8pm Uk time as the two sides meet at the Diego Armando Maradona for what should be an entertaining clash.

Key fact

Arsenal have dominated the overall head-to-head, winning three of the four previous meetings with Napoli. Napoli have won once and there has never been a draw.

The clubs have met just twice previously in the Champions League, both in the 2013/14 group stage. Arsenal won 2-0 at home, before Napoli won 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Interestingly, Arteta actually played in the 2013 meeting in Naples and was sent off as Arsenal lost 2-0.