Former Barcelona star Tello announces retirement at 35: Football has given me everything!

Former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello has announced his retirement from professional football this week at age 35.

Last November Tello signed with UAE club Palm City after spending two years with Saudi Pro League with Al Orobah and Al Fateh in the twilight of his career.

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The La Masia graduate made 512 appearances across six countries, most notably for Barcelona where he made 86 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 20 goals, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup before departing in 2014.

Speaking on Instagram, Tello announced that he will now hang up his boots after a career that will not be forgotten.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to a part of my life. After so many years, so many matches, so many dressing rooms, so much joy and also difficult moments, the time has come to bring an end to professional football.

“Football has given me everything. It has allowed me to fulfil dreams that once seemed impossible, meet people I will carry with me forever, and experience moments that will stay in my memory for a lifetime.”

He signed off by thanking every club that shaped his professional career and as he look towards the future, there is no reason why he cannot enter coaching or stick with football as his experience would prove invaluable to so many clubs and organisations.