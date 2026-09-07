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Watch: Maseko bags incredible brace in Denmark, including stunning long-range strike

Thapelo Maseko has three goal contributions in four games for FC Copenhagen
Thapelo Maseko has three goal contributions in four games for FC CopenhagenLISELOTTE SABROE / RITZAU SCANPIX / RITZAU SCANPIX VIA AFP

Thapelo Maseko has instantly endeared himself to fans at FC Copenhagen with two goals in their 5-0 victory over Odense on Sunday, including a superb strike that is a contender for goal of the weekend in Denmark.

The Bafana Bafana winger was making his first start for his new club following his move from Mamelodi Sundowns and showed the quality that could make him a real stand-out player in the league.

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For his first, he cut inside from the right wing and curled a superb shot from 25 yards into the far corner of the net, showing excellent technique.

His second was more routine as the ball fell to him in the box and he fired home from 10 yards as Copenhagen opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Maseko now has two goals and an assist in four appearances this season for Copenhagen, form he will hope to take into the Bafana Bafana squad for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea later this month.

Meanwhile, Devin Titus also scored a screamer with a debut goal for his new Moroccan side MAS Fes as they thumped Rahimo from Burkina Faso 4-1 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie. 

Titus recently made the move from Stellenbosch FC and announced himself to his new fans int he perfect way. 

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Africa Cup of NationsThapelo MasekoFC CopenhagenOdenseMamelodi Sundowns

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