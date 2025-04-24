Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Man Utd make Rotherham decision for fit-again Gore
Manchester United will clear for Dan Gore to return to loan club Rotherham United.

The midfielder will be available for the Millers' final two games of the season, having initial joined in January.

The highly-rated Gore returned to United just weeks into his spell due to a foot injury.

However, Gore trained with United's senior squad this week and will return to Rotherham for their final two League One games of the season.

The 20 year-old has a deal with United to 2026.

